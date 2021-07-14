Britney Spears has been granted permission to hire her own legal counsel to represent her in her ongoing conservatorship case. The latest development could mean a great deal for the singer in her efforts to end her conservatorship.

On Wednesday, Judge Brenda Penny granted Britney permission to hire Mathew Rosengart, a prominent Hollywood lawyer and former federal prosecutor, as her new attorney moving forward.

Britney originally requested the right to hire her own attorney during her testimony at a hearing on June 23, at which point she was represented by her court-appointed attorney of 13 years, Samuel Ingham, who has subsequently resigned.

Legal expert Rachel Stockman spoke with ET on Wednesday and said that Judge Penny's decision to let Britney hire her own attorney is "a real gamechanger."

"Britney Spears finally gets to hire her own attorney, her own advocate to fight for her. She gets to choose someone, she gets to vet the background, and she gets to make that decision," said Stockman, president of the Law&Crime Network. "I think it's a big move and I think it's a really important one."

Stockman also weighed in on the decision to hire Rosengart, calling it a "great choice" for the singer.

"He has a lot of experience, he's dealt with celebrity cases before, and I think he would be a vigorous advocate for Britney Spears," Stockman shared.

"It's extremely important that there's a plan in place when this conservatorship ends," Stockman added. "Britney needs to know what to expect, what's gonna happen with her finances, all this needs to get worked out."

The New York Times previously reported that, ahead of the hearing, Britney was telling others that she wanted to take "a far more aggressive legal approach," and is looking to Rosengart to help her in that endeavor.

During the previous hearing on June 23, Britney addressed the court directly for the first time in years, requesting to terminate the conservatorship without having to be evaluated, see a therapist at her home once a week and more.

After the testimony, Britney's mother, Lynne Spears, also asked the court to let the singer hire her own non-court-appointed lawyer of her choosing, while Britney's temporary conservator of her person, Jodi Montgomery, filed a petition asking the court to appoint a guardian ad litem to assist Britney in finding a lawyer.

For more on Britney's ongoing conservatorship battle, watch the video below.

Britney Spears' Manager and Lawyer Resign After Explosive Conservatorship Testimony This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

RELATED CONTENT:

Britney Spears Asks Court to Charge Her Dad for Conservatorship Abuse

Britney Spears Claps Back After Her Topless Photo Is Criticized

Madonna Supports Britney Spears: 'Give This Woman Her Life Back'

Britney Spears' Mom Asks Court to Allow Singer to Hire Her Own Lawyer

Britney Spears' Lawyer Sam Ingham Resigns From Conservatorship