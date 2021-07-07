Lynne Spears is asking the judge in Britney Spears' conservatorship case to allow her daughter to hire her own non-court-appointed lawyer. According to a petition obtained by ET, Lynne filed court documents on Wednesday to take the necessary steps to end Britney's conservatorship. Lynne asked in the petition that the court "listen to the wishes of her daughter," which includes allowing the singer to "hire her own private legal counsel" for the first time in 13 years.

Lynne's lawyer said that Britney is now able to take care of herself, noting that the she has "had to perform in front of millions of people, has had to manage hundreds of performances, has had to use her artistic and creative talents to prepare for shows by choreographing each and every move for and interacting with many co-performers, and has had to rehearse and perform for many thousands of hours over the years."

She reportedly listed 10 demands that Britney made during her June 23 hearing, but put the appointment of appropriate counsel at the top, citing that that choice will impact each and every one of her demands. Lynne is requesting a hearing on July 14.

Britney's conservator, Jodi Montgomery, also filed legal docs requesting additional security expenses. She says she has been receiving threats of violence and death since the last hearing in June. Montgomery is asking for 24/7 security paid for by the estate, something she says Britney's father, Jamie Spears, is OK with.

Montgomery also cites an alleged text message from Britney, stating that she wants her to stay on as conservator and wants help getting a new attorney.

The news comes just one day after Britney's court-appointed lawyer, Sam Ingham, resigned from the case. The lawyer, who worked with Britney for 13 years, filed legal documents asking to be dismissed as her court-appointed lawyer, according to documents obtained by ET on Tuesday.

According to the docs, Ingham -- as well as Britney's co-court-appointed counsel, Loeb & Loeb LLP -- is asking to resign "effective upon the appointment of new counsel."

The news of Ingham's exit comes shortly after Britney's longtime manager, Larry Rudolph, resigned on Monday after 25 years.

During her June 23 hearing, Britney gave an explosive statement against her conservatorship, speaking publicly for the first time about her restrictions and limitations.

"I've been in denial. I've been in shock. I am traumatized. You know, fake it till you make it, but now I'm telling you the truth, OK," she told the judge at the time. "I'm not happy. I can't sleep. I'm so angry, it's insane and I'm depressed. I cry every day."

She also slammed those involved in her conservatorship, including her father.

"My dad and anyone involved in this conservatorship and my management who played a huge role in punishing me, ma'am, they should be in jail," she said, adding that she "didn't know" she could petition for her conservatorship to end.

Britney Spears' Dad Claims He's Had No Involvement in Her Personal Life



