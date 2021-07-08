Madonna Expresses Support for Britney Spears: 'Give This Woman Her Life Back'
Madonna is showing her support for Britney Spears.
The "Like a Virgin" singer took to Instagram Story to post a throwback photo of herself wearing a Britney shirt. She also expressed how she feels about Britney's conservatorship.
"Give this woman her life back. Slavery was abolished so long ago! Death to the greedy patriarchy that has been doing this to women for centuries," Madonna wrote. "This is a violation of human rights! Britney we coming to get you out of jail!"
Madonna's been a Britney supporter for decades. In 2000, she also rocked another Britney tee during one of her concerts.
The pop icon also collaborated with Britney on the 2003 hit "Me Against the Music." They also shared a steamy kiss during their 2003 MTV Video Music Awards performance with Christina Aguilera. Additionally in Britney's 2008 documentary For the Record, Madonna expressed that she felt "maternal" towards the "Stronger" singer.
"There's a certain fragility about her and vulnerability about her that makes me feel maternal towards her," Madonna stated. "There are aspects about her that I recognize in myself when I first started out in my career. I also admire her talent as an artist."
Britney gave an explosive testimony during her June 23rd court hearing, where she slammed her family and requested to terminate her conservatorship without being evaluated. The pop star claimed that under the conservatorship, she has been forced to take birth control, go to rehab, work under intense conditions and more.
Countless celebrities have expressed their support for Britney, including Christina, Paris Hilton and even her ex Justin Timberlake.
Since her testimony, Britney's manager, Larry Randolph, resigned after 25 years with the singer, while her lawyer, Samuel D. Ingham, also put in his resignation. Last week, a judge also approved Bessemer Trust's request to be removed as co-conservator of her estate.
For more on Britney's statements from her testimony, watch below.
