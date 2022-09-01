Jayden James Federline is speaking out. In an interview with Britney Spears and Kevin Federline's youngest son that's set to air Friday night on ITV News, Daily Mail reports that the 15-year-old tells Daphne Barak why he and his brother, 16-year-old Sean Preston, missed their mom's June wedding to Sam Asghari.

"At the time it just wasn't a good time to go," Jayden explains. "I'm not saying that I'm not happy for her. I'm really happy for them, but she didn't invite the whole family and then if it was just going to be me and Preston, I just don't see how that situation would have ended on good terms."

On Thursday evening, Britney took to Instagram to respond to her son and online commentators, saying her love for her children "has no boundaries and it deeply saddens me to know his outcry of saying I wasn't up to his expectations as a mother."

Still, Jayden says he has "no hate" towards his mom, and would like to see her again someday. Kevin previously told Daily Mail that neither of Britney's sons has seen her in "a few months," a situation Britney herself addressed on Instagram.

"I 100 percent think this can be fixed," Jayden says of his relationship with his mom. "It's just going to take a lot of time and effort. I just want her to get better mentally. When she gets better I really want to see her again."

Jayden also addressed his mom's social media use, which Kevin previously told ITV News "hurts" his sons.

"Social media helps her… So if that's what she wants to do that's what she wants to do, I'm not going to hate her for that," he says. "At the same time, she should come to the realization of whatever it is that stops her loving her family."

"It's almost like she has to post something on Instagram to get some attention," he adds. "This has gone on for years and years and years and there's a high chance that this will never stop but I'm hoping for me that she will stop."

Jayden especially takes issue with Britney sharing photos of his older brother, whom he says "doesn't like the cameras."

"He asked my mother not to post his photos, and she did it anyway," Jayden says. "So it didn't go well."

His comments in support of his brother are just one way Jayden and Preston are "very united."

"I think Mom has struggled giving us both attention and showing us equal love and I don't think she showed enough to Preston and I feel really bad for that," he says. "We've both been through so much pressure in the past that this is our safe place now, to process all the emotional trauma we've been through to heal, heal our mental state."

"He is always looking out for me and I am looking out for him," Jayden adds. "We make sure that we are both healthy mentally."

Amid the teens' time away from their mom, they've been living with their dad, his older sons -- Kori, 20 and Kaleb, 18 -- his wife, Victoria Prince, and their two kids -- Jordan, 11, Peyton, 8.

"I feel this is my safe place," Jayden says. "My home. I love everybody here."

They haven't, however, been seeing their paternal grandfather, as Kevin previously told Daily Mail that "boundaries were overstepped" by Jamie.

Despite their estrangement, Jayden says Jamie "'doesn't deserve all the hatred he is getting in the media," adding, "I love him, with all my heart." Britney, Jayden believes, is "ceasing to realize how much [Jamie] cares for her."

As for Jamie's role in Britney's since-terminated conservatorship, Jayden thinks his grandpa "was just trying to be a father."

"At first he was just trying to be like any father letting her pursue her daughter's dream of becoming a superstar but I did think maybe the conservatorship went on too long, probably why my Mom was very angry about the whole situation that she was working for too long and I personally think she was," Jayden says. "She should have taken a break and relaxed."

Jayden also has no hard feelings towards his maternal grandmother, Lynne, and his mom's brother, Bryan Spears.

"They are not bad people! They know what we are going through now," Jayden says. "They want our future to be what we want it to be. They just want to watch over us. Memow and Uncle Bryan are a good part of our lives. They have taught me how to deal with things."

The family strife, Jayden acknowledges, "has been going on for years."

"There is a high chance it is never going to stop," he notes, before explaining why he stays positive. "It is so easy to be negative. It is so easy to dip into sadness and depression. It is harder to spread positivity."

As for what he'd like to tell his mom today, Jayden says, "I love you a lot, I hope for the best for you. Maybe one day we can sit down like this and talk again."

