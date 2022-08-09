Britney Spears' Sons and Ex Kevin Federline Pose in Rare Photos

Fans are getting a rare look at Kevin Federline and Britney Spears' teenage sons. Following Kevin's exclusive interview with ITV News' Daphne Barak, the outlet shared at-home pics of Kevin, Jayden James, 15, and Sean Preston, 16.

The boys are all smiles in the shots, some featuring their dad, Daphne and her ITV colleague, Erbil Gunasti, and their half-sisters.

Kevin shares Peyton, 8, and Jordan, 10, with his wife, Victoria Prince, whom he married in 2013. He's also dad to Kaleb, 18, and Kori, 20, from a previous relationship.

In the interview, Kevin discussed Jayden and Sean's relationship with their mother, claiming that Britney hasn't seen them in "a few months."

"The boys have decided that they don't want to see her right now... They made the decision not to go to her wedding," he said of Britney's June wedding to Sam Asghari. "It's been tough, it's been really, really tough. It's the most challenging thing I've ever had to do in my life."

Kevin previously gave similar quotes to Daily Mail, which Britney reacted to in an Instagram post.

"It saddens me to hear that my ex-husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children," she wrote in part. "I’m only human and I’ve done my best... I honestly would like to share my TWO CENTS!!!!"

Sam also addressed Kevin's first interview in a post on his Instagram Story.

"There is no validity to his statement regarding the kids distancing themselves and it is irresponsible to make that statement publicly," Sam wrote. "The boys are very smart and will be 18 soon to make their own decisions and may eventually realize the 'tough' part was having a father who hasn’t worked much in over 15 years as a role model."

While speaking to ITV News, Kevin also revealed what he tells his sons about Britney's nude social media posts.

"I apologize to them and for them because I can't imagine how it feels to be a teen having to go to high school, who knows how many people ask them about it. I ask them, 'Have people said anything?' and they kind of brush it off. They try to give her the benefit of the doubt, but at the same time, it hurts," he said. "Here you are a teen, figuring out your own stuff, but you also have to deal with this extra aspect. I try to explain that's its just another way in which she tries to express herself, but it doesn't take away from the fact that what it does to them. It's tough."

He discussed the same topic in his Daily Mail interview, which Britney addressed in her Instagram post.

"I should embark on doing WAAAY more than going topless on the beach like a baby!!!!" Britney wrote. "I’m not surprised that just as my family did their fair share of interviews, they will too. I’m not surprised at all with their behavior and their approach to what I’ve had to deal with."

In his post, Sam said his wife is "quite modest," as she's only posted pics of her "butt" and all the rest were "implied [nudity, which] can be seen in any ad for lotion or soap."

As for who he thinks his sons will turn out to be, Kevin told ITV News he'd "be shocked" if they wound up in the spotlight.

"They really want to be successful producing music," he said of the teens, "but they're looking at that like 'If I'm the producer, I'm not the artist and I don't have to take any step into the spotlight.'"

Britney Spears Sings for the First Time in Years With 'Baby One More Time' Rendition



