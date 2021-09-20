Britney Spears Says She 'Couldn't Stay Away From the Gram' as She Returns to Instagram
Britney Spears is back on Instagram. The pop star returned to the social media platform six days after deactivating her account.
Spears shared photos of herself with long hair, dark eye makeup and a boho crop top -- a look which she's previously posed in earlier this year. However, the singer wrote in her caption that the pics were taken from her "weekend getaway" to celebrate her engagement with Sam Asghari. The two shared the happy news on Sept. 12.
"Some shots from my weekend getaway to celebrate my engagement with my ... holy sh*t ... FIANCÉ," she wrote. "I still can’t believe it !!!! I couldn’t stay away from the gram too long so I’m back already 💍😂🤷🏼♀️🤣 !!!! Psss I took these in Palm Springs with clip in extensions 💁🏼♀️😉🌹!!!!!
While some fans were confused by Spears' quick hair change (she had shorter hair with red streaks in Instagrams from her engagement), most fans were just excited about the star's return to the platform.
"YAY BRITNEY THANKS FOR RETURNING 😭❤️," one fan wrote in the comments.
"YES!!! MY QUEEN IS BACK!!! 🔥🙌❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," another added.
Spears previously deactivated her Instagram on Tuesday, and while some fans were concerned over the move, considering the singer had been using it to communicate with her fans throughout her fight to end her conservatorship, a source told ET that nothing should be read into her decision.
"She previously said she’d be taking a well-deserved break as many celebrities do, that's really it," the source said.
The source also said that all the conspiracy theories surrounding the deactivation are wrong.
Spears herself tweeted about her decision on Tuesday, noting that she'd be back.
"Don't worry folks … just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement 💍😉 !!!! I'll be back soon 💋🌹✨," she wrote at the time.
