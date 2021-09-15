Octavia Spencer Apologizes for Comment Made About Britney Spears Needing a Prenup
Sam Asghari Reacts to Britney Spears Prenup Comments After Engag…
VMAs 2021: Paris Hilton Reacts to Britney Spears' Engagement! (E…
Britney Spears’ Decision to Deactivate Her Instagram Account
Britney Spears' Father Jamie Files to End 13-Year Conservatorship
VMAs 2021: Kim Petras Says Britney Spears’ Engagement Makes Her …
Britney Spears' Lawyer Claims Jamie Is Attempting to Extort $2 M…
Paris Hilton Says She’s Excited for Britney Spears’ Conservators…
Britney Spears’ Dad Files to End Her Conservatorship, John Mulan…
Kate Hudson and Octavia Spencer Talks 'Truth Be Told' and Reflec…
Drew Barrymore Reveals She's Been Privately Communicating With B…
Britney Spears Addresses Pregnancy and Breast Implant Rumors
Drew Barrymore on Britney Spears' Conservatorship and Why She’s …
Sofia Vergara Reacts to ‘Modern Family’ Co-Star Eric Stonestreet…
Drew and Jonathan Scott Explain How They Made Octavia Spencer Cr…
Watch Nick Cannon Crash Ashanti's MTV VMAs Interview in Characte…
Olivia Rodrigo Pokes Fun at Fame and Influencer Culture in ‘Brut…
Ron Cephas Jones Talks ‘This Is Us’ Final Season (Exclusive)
Nicole Richie Talks Kids, ‘The Simple Life’ and New House of Har…
VMAs 2021: Chloe Bailey Talks Success of Debut Single 'Have Merc…
Octavia Spencer meant no harm with her comment to Britney Spears, following news of her engagement to Sam Asghari.
On Sunday, the 39-year-old pop star announced the exciting news on Instagram and Spencer replied, "Make him sign a prenup." The 51-year-old actress' remark garnered more than 35,000 likes.
Days later, Spencer apologized for her comment. "Y’all, a few days ago Sam and Britney announced their engagement and me being me I made a joke. My intention was to make them laugh not cause pain," she posted to Instagram on Wednesday. "I’ve reached out to this lovely couple privately to apologize and now want to restore just a smidge of happiness they were robbed of. Britney’s fans have seen her through a lot of pain and she’s found happiness. We’re thrilled for her. So let’s show them love. #nonegativity"
Asghari responded, "You are very kind to clarify but I have no hard feelings whatsoever. Jokes and misconceptions come with the territory. 🙏 💯 ❤️"
Prior to Spencer's apology, Asghari addressed fans who were wondering about the financial aspect of his and Spears' marriage.
"Thank you everyone who is concerned about The prenup!" he posted to his Instagram Story on Monday. "Of course we're getting [an] iron clad prenup to protect my jeep and shoe collection incase [sic] she dumps me one day."
Spencer's public apology to Spears and Asghari comes a day after the singer deactivated her Instagram account. "Don't worry folks … just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement 💍😉 !!!! I'll be back soon 💋🌹✨," Spears assured fans.
A source also told ET of the pop star's social media hiatus, "She previously said she’d be taking a well-deserved break as many celebrities do. That's really it."
RELATED CONTENT:
Why Britney Spears Deactivated Her Instagram Account
How Britney Spears' Engagement Ring Embodies Her Inner Strength
Kevin Federline 'Very Happy' for Britney Spears Amid Her Engagement
Related Gallery