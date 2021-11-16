Britney Spears Says She's Thinking About Having Another Baby

Britney Spears is thinking about the future.

Days after her conservatorship was terminated, the 39-year-old singer shared on Instagram that she'd like to have another baby. Spears posted a black-and-white photo of a person's feet and a child on their tippy toes.

"I'm thinking about having another baby !!! I wonder if this one is a girl ... she's on her toes reaching for something … that's for sure 🐣🙊💋💅🏼 !!!!" the pop star captioned her post on Tuesday.

Spears' fiancé, Sam Asghari, left a comment, writing, "I hope she has great calves like that! That genetic wouldn’t be coming from me 😂 #chickenleg."

Spears is mother to two sons, Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, from her previous marriage to Kevin Federline.

The singer previously revealed during her court testimonial in June that she wanted to get married and have a baby, alleging that her conservatorship prevented her from doing so.

"I was told right now, in the conservatorship, I’m not able to get married or have a baby. I have an IUD [intrauterine device] inside of myself right now so I don’t get pregnant,” she said. “I wanted to take the IUD out, so I can start trying to have a baby. But this so-called team won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out, because they don’t want me to have children, any more children."

Spears and Asghari, meanwhile, got engaged in September, shortly after her father, Jamie Spears, filed court documents to end her 13-year conservatorship. Jamie was later suspended as conservator of her estate.

The couple began dating after they met in October 2016 on the set of the singer's "Slumber Party" music video. The 27-year-old Iranian-American actor played her love interest in the video, before becoming her real-life beau.

The "Stronger" singer's conservatorship was officially terminated on Friday. The decision came after the singer, her lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, and father, as well as Judge Brenda Penny, agreed to end the conservatorship during the latest hearing in Los Angeles.

After the decision, the "Lucky" songstress took to social media to thank her fans, calling it the "Best day ever."

"Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy !!! I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day !!!!," she captioned the clip. "Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen ???? #FreedBritney."

