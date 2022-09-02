Britney Spears' Son Jayden Hopes to Repair Relationship With His Mom

Britney Spears' youngest son really wants to see her again, and he's adamant their strained relationship can be fixed.

In an interview with ITV News, Jayden James Federline told U.S. journalist Daphne Barak that while his relationship with Britney is currently estranged, he's hopeful they can fix it if they take the necessary steps.

"I 100 percent think this can be fixed of course," said Jayden, whose interview was conducted in the presence of his father, Kevin Federline, and with his permission. "It's just going to take a lot of time and effort... I really want to see her again."

According to the news outlet, Jayden, 15, and his older brother Preston, 16, haven't seen the pop star since spring.

Asked if he had anything else he wanted to say to his mom, Jayden said, "I love you a lot, I hope for the best for you. Maybe one day we can sit down like this and talk again."

Spears responded to Jayden's interview.

"I say to my son Jayden that I send all the love in the world to you every day for the rest of my life !!!!" she wrote in a lengthy post on Instagram. "My love for my children has no boundaries and it deeply saddens me to know his outcry of saying I wasn’t up to his expectations of a mother … and maybe one day we can meet face to face and talk about this openly !!!!"

Jayden also opened up about his mother's constant use of social media, saying he wishes she'd stop posting so much of her life.

"It's like almost as if she has to put something on Instagram to get attention," he told ITV News. "This has gone one for years and years and years, and there's a high chance that this is never going to really stop, but I'm hoping for me, maybe she will."

RELATED CONTENT:

Britney Spears' Lawyer Slams Kevin Federline for Releasing Videos of Her With Their Sons This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Britney Spears' Son Jayden Breaks Silence on Missing Her Wedding

Lynne Spears Reaches Out to Britney Spears After Voice Memo Drama

Britney Spears Says She Declined an Interview With Oprah Winfrey

Britney Spears' Shocked Reaction to 'Hold Me Closer' Reaching No. 1