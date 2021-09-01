Britney Spears will not be charged with any crimes related to an alleged "dispute" with her housekeeper last month. The decision was announced in a press release shared by the Ventura County District attorney's office Wednesday.

"District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced today that Britney Spears will not be charged with any crimes related to an incident that occurred at her residence involving her housekeeper," the release read.

After Misdemeanor Unit Supervisor Blake Heller thoroughly reviewed the case, the D.A. declined to file charges due to "insufficient evidence that a crime had occurred and the lack of injury to the housekeeper or significant damage to the phone."

Last month, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office told ET that a member of the singer's staff reported that Spears allegedly "struck her" after they got into a dispute at Spears' home.

According to the D.A.'s office, "Spears’ housekeeper later reported that she had an argument with Spears’ regarding the veterinary care of Spears’ dog. During the argument, Spears was alleged to have slapped a phone out of the housekeeper’s hand. The housekeeper indicated that the screen protector to the phone was damaged."

Although the housekeeper's screen protector was damaged, Supervisor Heller noted in his review of the case that the housekeeper had "no visible injuries."

ET has reached out to Spears' rep for comment.

The news comes as Spears' lawyer claims the singer's father, Jamie Spears, is attempting to extort millions to step down as conservator of her estate.

In new documents obtained by ET, attorney Mathew Rosengart alleges that Jamie is seeking $2 million in payments. Included in the sum are $1.3 million in attorneys’ fees, $500,000 to Britney's former management company and additional payments to Jamie himself.

In response to the latest court filing by Britney's team, a rep for Jamie tells ET, "There is no comment at this time."

"The status quo is no longer tolerable, and Britney Spears will not be extorted," Rosengart wrote in the documents filed on Monday. "Mr. Spears’s blatant attempt to barter suspension and removal in exchange for approximately $2 million in payments, on top of the millions already reaped from Ms. Spears’s estate by Mr. Spears and his associates, is a non-starter."

"Having finally acknowledged that his time as Conservator should end, Mr. Spears is obligated to step down without condition and without seeking to extract anything further from his daughter,” Rosengart added, also asking the court for the suspension and removal of Jamie as soon as possible.

