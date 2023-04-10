Britt Robertson has tied the knot! The 32-year-old Big Sky actress married Paul Floyd over the weekend in what looks like a fun-filled weekend with friends and family.

"Worlds collide. What a wonderful Robertson-Floyd day it was," Robertson posted on Sunday, sharing a generous photo dump of images from their nuptials.

Floyd also posted many images from the celebrations, which appear to have taken place in California's Coachella Valley.

In snaps of the couple at the altar, the "Robertson-Floyds" are all smiles in their playful sunnies while Robertson holds up a champagne flute. The bride wears a form-fitting strapless gown with lace detailing and a waist-length veil, while the groom pairs his blue-gray suit with a white tee and floral vest underneath. Their stunning backdrop is filled with greenery and spring blooms.

In what looks to be Robertson's reception dress, the star dons a flowery pastel mini with a deep V-neck.

The couple previously announced news of their engagement via Instagram in May of 2022 after going public with their relationship two months prior, when Floyd posted a carousel of photos and videos from the night of his proposal. Both were dressed casually, with Robertson in sweatpants and wet hair, on what appears to be a rooftop.

"I am gonna marry you," she exclaimed in the video. "So much so!"

