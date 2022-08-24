WARNING: Spoilers ahead! Do not proceed if you haven’t watched Selling the OC.

Selling the OC, Selling Sunset's latest spinoff, premiered on Netflix Wednesday, and while the show is mostly about selling multi-million-dollar homes in California's affluent Orange County neighborhoods, there was plenty of in-office drama too. There were agents arguing over listings and even a moment between co-stars Tyler Stanaland -- who is married to Pitch Perfect star, Brittany Snow -- and Kayla Cardona, that crossed the line and had the whole office talking.

During a night out, Cardona tries to kiss Stanaland, and while the moment wasn't caught on camera, it did send shockwaves through the office. Though viewers see Cardona and Stanaland clear the air on the show, Stanaland took a moment to speak out about the incident, while appearing on the Reality Life with Kate Casey podcast Wednesday.

"One night, Kayla did try and kiss me. And then it happened another night as well. And so on the show, out of respect for her, I am just kind of trying to minimize it and brush past it so that there isn't drama," Stanaland explained. "We can all focus on what we should be doing. But that was something where I had to kind of set some hard lines and some boundaries and reconsider the social environment a bit. Nothing happened. It was just…something that, you know, you don't do to somebody who is married."

While viewers see Stanaland take some blame for his part in the incident on the show, the 33-year-old realtor noted Wednesday that the cast's closeness blurred the lines between work and socializing. "We are a tight-knit office, and we really did, for the most part all become friends, which is a unique experience for any office," he said.

While he did not reveal what his wife thought about his risqué moment with Cardona, he did maintain that Snow will not be featured on the show, at least on this season.

One line Stanaland says he likely won't cross on the show, is sharing too much about his personal life -- least for now.

"I don't know about the future," Stanaland said. "But in this specific season, you won't see my house, you won't see my wife."

"As this journey started, I kind of wanted to keep certain parts of my life private," he continued. "And as time goes on, maybe that'll be different. But for right now, that was kind of the one thing that made me feel safe embarking on such a strange journey."

When ET spoke to the former professional surfer ahead of the show's premiere, he echoed the same sentiment, adding that while Snow isn't on the show, she will be watching.

"You will not see her on the show," Stanaland, who began dating Snow in 2018 before tying the knot with the 36-year-old actress in March of 2020, maintained. "But she's supportive. I have what makes the most sense in my career, and she has what makes the most sense in her career, and kind of whatever is best, we do, and we support, and I think that's what makes our relationship successful."

For more on the cast, their relationships and all the drama that ensues, check out Selling the OC, streaming now on Netflix.

