Brittany Snow might not be making an appearance on Selling the OC, but she will be watching. Snow's husband, Tyler Stanaland, 33, spoke with ET's Lauren Zima about the Selling Sunset spinoff and the support he's received from the Pitch Perfect actress amid his foray into the world of reality television.

"You will not see her on the show," Stanaland, who began dating Snow in 2018 before tying the knot with the 36-year-old actress in March of 2020, maintained. "But she's supportive. I have what makes the most sense in my career, and she has what makes the most sense in her career, and kind of whatever is best, we do, and we support, and I think that's what makes our relationship successful."

Snow will be tuning in though, like the rest of us, when the juicy real estate drama hits Netflix on Aug. 24.

Introduced in season 4 of Selling Sunset, Selling the OC follows "a fresh set of realtors as they square off, competing to establish themselves at The Oppenheim Group’s second office on the Orange County coast," according to the official series' synopsis.

As for what one half of the Oppenheim brothers, Jason Oppenheim, told ET about what to expect from the series, he said that the show is going to be "very high" on the drama scale, even rivaling the office fighting, mega deals and jaw-dropping moments viewers have come to love and know on Selling Sunset.

"You never know what to expect," Oppenheim admitted. "Honestly, when we started Selling Sunset, I told the producers that there's not gonna be any drama, because we're all best friends, and look what happened."

He continued, "I really didn't know what to expect, but it's a very young -- you know, co-ed guys and girls, super dynamic, but you never know how you're gonna act in front of the camera."

While he admits he was nervous when opening the Orange County office, he revealed that the group has exceeded his expectations, not only with the drama they brought to the show but with their listings too.

"I was very nervous when I started out, didn't know what to expect," Oppenheim added. "They trusted the process, and they brought it, like, from day one, and they brought the listings from day one, so, it's exceeded my expectations in terms of literally everything I could've asked for in a show, and more importantly for me in a real estate office."

Meanwhile, Stanaland is just excited to see how it all turned out.

"Knowing what we filmed -- and kind of excited to see what actually was made of all our adventures together," he shared.

See for yourself when Selling the OC premieres Aug. 24 on Netflix.

