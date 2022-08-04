Brittney Griner Sentenced to 9 Years in Prison: Stars React
Brittney Griner has been sentenced to 9 years in prison and fined 1 million rubles (around $16,500) after she was found guilty of drug possession and smuggling by a Russian court.
The devastating news halfway across the world was met with shock and disdain, as celebrities and public figures spoke out about the arrest and subsequent sentencing. President Joe Biden, WNBA and NBA commissioners Cathy Engelbert and Adam Silver, as well as a slew of celebrities -- from Justin Bieber, Kerry Washington and Mia Farrow -- all spoke out in support of the Olympic gold medalist and Baylor great.
Jada Pinkett Smith hardly had a minute to celebrate Breonna Taylor's family finally getting long overdue justice before news broke about Griner's sentencing. Pinkett Smith took to her Instagram Story and shared a photo of Griner and overlayed text that read, "On the same day where we finally got some Justice for Breonna …I find out that Brittney Griner just got 9 years in Russia." The text was followed by three heartbroken emojis and "#freebrittney."
Viola Davis also took to Instagram and posted a photo of Griner. Davis captioned it, "No words. 💔 #FreeBrittneyGriner."
Sherri Shepherd took to Twitter and wrote, "My heart breaks for Brittney Griner, her wife & her family! I need America to do all that it can to get this woman home immediately! End this nightmare! Free Brittney Griner! #BrittneyGriner."
Justin Bieber also took to his Instagram Story and posted a photo of ESPN's story. He captioned the post, "THIS HURTS. If anyone knows of anyway I can help please let me know.”
