Ilana Glazer is officially a mom! The Broad City actress and her husband, David Rooklin, have welcomed their first child together.
Glazer announced the happy news in her typically candid comedic style, posing an Instagram pic of her postpartum life -- breastfeeding her bundle of joy while wearing nothing but a pair of black compression stockings, designed to reduce swelling and water retention in the legs.
"Been breastfeedin in compression socks for the past 3 weeks, hbu?" she captioned the shot.
In March, Glazer announced her pregnancy during an interview with Entertainment Weekly while promoting her recent movie, False Positive. Noting the irony of the timing of her own pregnancy with the conception horror film, Glazer said: "This was not supposed to happen this way, but it's just so eerie and cosmically funny that it has."
Glazer went on to share that she wasn't "afraid to ask a billion questions" about the life-changing event. "There are certain trends in society of how pregnancy should look -- the shoulda coulda wouldas that are put on women all the time but are so amplified in pregnancy," she said. "I'm specifically seeking out the most spiritually healthy and welcoming experience."
In April, Glazer showed off her baby bump on Instagram in a stunning white dress. "The back of this is completely unzipped," she joked.
While her caption was witty, her famous friends flooded the comments section with sweet messages. "You luminous angel!" Sophia Bush wrote. "I wanna hold ya bump for one of these shots!"
