Brody Jenner is not only going to be a dad, but he's also going to be a husband!

On Sunday, Jenner revealed that he proposed to his girlfriend, Tiarah "Tia" Blanco, while celebrating her baby shower over the weekend.

In a video shared to Instagram, Jenner is seen addressing partygoers as cradles Blanco's growing bump. After thanking friends and family for attending the special affair, Jenner says he has one more thing to do before the shower officially comes to a close. It's then that The Hills alum gets down on one knee and pops the question to his lady love.

The couple are met with cheers from the crowd who seemingly couldn't be happier for the pair. Though surprised at first, Blanco appeared over the moon, saying yes to Jenner's proposal and giving her husband-to-be a big hug.

"Can’t wait to love you forever 💍," Jenner captioned the video.

Jenner's mother, Linda Thompson, also shared a look at the sweet proposal, writing, "And then @brodyjenner said 'just one more thing'… and this happened! Congratulations on your engagement to the exquisitely beautiful @tiablanco my son!! It was a picture perfect day celebrating the impending birth of your baby girl! Your proposal was the perfect culmination to the lovely romance you two have shared. So happy to have beautiful friends and family here at my home to celebrate with you. @brandonjenner @caylita_ @burtonjenner @cassandramarino & all… what a blessed occasion! 👶🏼🌹💍."

Blanco shared a look at her ring on her Instagram Story Sunday, captioning a video of the sparkler, "pinch me."

instagram.com/tiablanco

She also photos and videos from the baby shower, with decorations including a pink flower wall with a sign that read, "Baby Jenner," over top.

instagram.com/tiablanco

instagram.com/tiablanco

The couple, who revealed they would be expecting a girl back in February, first announced news of their pregnancy in January.

"To start off this new year, we’d like to take this opportunity to wish all of our friends, family and followers health, happiness & an abundance of love," Jenner, 39, wrote. "We truly appreciate & love you all. We are excited to share with you the blessing of a new life in the new year…Our little angel is on their way 💙 Happy new year!"

The caption was accompanied by a video of Blanco, 26, getting an ultrasound. In the clip, the first-time parents-to-be react as the technician allows them to hear their baby’s heartbeat.

Jenner’s brother, Brandon Jenner, took to the comments to share his excitement.

"Welcome to the family little one! We've got plenty of cousins waiting for you 😁💜💜," he wrote.

Thompson also shared her excitement for her new grandchild.

"So happy that you are sharing this news so I can tell everybody I meet on the street now! Lol I have been keeping this secret, but it's been so hard! We are so happy! Love you both so much… Love all three of you so much!"

The former reality TV star and the professional surfer’s baby news comes almost seven months after they confirmed their relationship. At the time, Jenner made the reveal with a video of his girl, set to Stevie Wonder’s "Isn’t She Lovely?"

This will be Jenner's second marriage. Prior to his relationship with Blanco, Jenner was married to Kaitlynn Carter. The pair split in 2019, a year after they tied the knot during a non-legally binding ceremony. In 2021, Carter went on to welcome her first first child, a baby boy named Rowan Carter Brock, with her boyfriend, Kristopher Brock.

