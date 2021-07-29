Brody Jenner Says It's 'Hurtful' Kaitlynn Carter Didn't Tell Him About Her Pregnancy Sooner
Brody Jenner and Audrina Patridge on Their ‘Hills’ Kiss -- Justi…
'HSMTMTS' Sneak Peek: Howie Sings 'If I Can't Love Her' to Kourt…
'Willy Wonka' Cast Shares Behind-the-Scenes Secrets From Filming…
BackSync on If We Can Expect a Backstreet Boys/*NSYNC Crossover …
Janice Dickinson Speaks Out After Bill Cosby’s Release From Pris…
Bill Cosby's Accusers Speak Out Following His Release, Dr. Drew …
‘Gossip Girl’: New Cast Talks Kristen Bell Returning to Narrate …
Cecily Strong Addresses Her Future With 'SNL' and Talks Her New …
Wells Adams Talks ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ and Possibly Taking Ove…
‘We the People’: H.E.R on the Pressures of Working on a Project …
‘Harriet the Spy’: Michelle Trachtenberg and Rosie O’Donnell Goo…
Cardi B and Offset Celebrate Daughter Kulture’s 3rd Birthday Wit…
Vivica A. Fox Auditioned 6 Times Before She Was Cast in ‘Indepen…
John Krasinski Reveals Behind-the-Scenes Secrets of 'A Quiet Pla…
Summer 2021’s Biggest Movie, TV and Music Releases: Everything Y…
'Gossip Girl': ET's First Interviews With Blake Lively, Penn Bad…
Luke Bryan Talks Returning to the Stage and Tour Bus Life (Exclu…
Patti LaBelle on Her Love for Cooking and Most Famous Dinner Gue…
‘Big Brother’: Julie Chen Teases Season 23 and Breaks Down Her F…
‘AGT’: Matt Mauser, Widower of Kobe Bryant Crash Victim, Wows Ju…
Brody Jenner wishes Kaitlynn Carter informed him of her pregnancy sooner. Jenner admitted on Wednesday's episode of The Hills: New Beginnings that he found it "hurtful" he wasn't one of the "top 10" people to find out about his ex's pregnancy.
Carter, who is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Kristopher Brock, split from Jenner in 2019, a year after they married in a non-legally binding ceremony.
ET confirmed Carter's pregnancy last month as she shared a photo of her bump on Instagram, but Wednesday's episode of New Beginnings saw her reveal the news to her friends. Jenner said he found out the information from other co-stars before Carter spoke with him.
"Of course it's hurtful to see all of these other people that seem to know that she's pregnant and not me," Jenner told the camera. "A baby was such a big part of our relationship and talk in our relationship. I don't need to be the first one to know but I think I should be in the top 10."
Carter, meanwhile, told friends that gearing up to share the news with Jenner "is just a big thing to share with somebody. It feels like one final nail in the coffin." The pair's conversation will continue to play out on next week's episode.
The exes spoke about their breakup on the latest season of New Beginnings, with Carter saying, "I feel like throughout the course of our breakup, there has been so much speculation about why we broke up. We've never talked about it publicly, other than, 'We weren't lining up. Things weren't right.'"
And in a May interview with ET, Carter said she was dating someone new.
"I'm not single now, no. I've been dating someone since early last year, well, I guess midway through last year," she shared, adding her new partner could "possibly" appear on New Beginnings.
"We did film a little bit together," Carter revealed. "I'm not sure what will make the cut, but it's possible."
See more in the video below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Kaitlynn Carter Is Pregnant With Her First Child
Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter Address Their Split on 'The Hills'
Kaitlynn Carter on How Life Changed Following Her Split From Miley Cyrus