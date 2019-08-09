Brooke Mueller Voluntarily Checked Herself Into a Trauma Center

Brooke Mueller is taking some time off for self-care.

A rep for the 41-year-old actress tells ET that "Brooke checked herself into a trauma center three weeks ago."

"The decision was made before anything appeared about her in the media," the rep adds.

Additionally, a source with knowledge of the situation (who could not say how long Mueller will be in the trauma center) says that she will "remain there until she gets all of the help she needs."

"Brooke desperately wants to get well for herself and for her kids. She is no different than the millions of other people that face the challenges of sobriety every day," the source continues. "This is just really about someone trying to get well and get back on their feet."

In a July 2018 video obtained by Page Six, Mueller (who was married to Charlie Sheen from 2008-2011) was caught on tape on a crystal meth binge.

ET reported back in November 2016 that Mueller had entered rehab following an incident with Salt Lake City police and a subsequent hospitalization.

"She was in the hospital for a little bit," Mueller's sister, Sydney Wolofsky, told ET at the time. "I do know she woke up in the hospital after detox and my mom asked her what she wanted to do at this point, and she was the one that said, 'I want to go back into rehab, and I want to stay there for a while.' It was definitely her decision."

Mueller left treatment in January 2017, and her mother, Moira Fiore, told ET that she was committed to "staying healthy" and "being the best mom" to her children, 10-year-old twins Max and Bob, she shares with Sheen.

"I'm really proud of how well Brooke is doing after her treatment plan and being a full-time mom again," Fiore said.

Reporting by Brendon Geoffrion.

