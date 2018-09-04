News

Brooke Shields’ 12-Year-Old Daughter Grier Is Already Looking Like Her Model Mom

By Desiree Murphy‍
Getty Images

Like mother, like daughter!

Brooke Shields was all smiles last week while attending the 2018 Hamptons Classic $300,000 Grand Prix in Bridgehampton, New York. 

And while all the attention is normally on the model, her 12-year-old daughter, Grier Henchy, totally stole the spotlight. Dressed in a beautiful, off-the-shoulder dress, Grier looked lovely while posing next to her famous mama.

Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images

And judging from these pics, it's clear where she gets her good looks from:

Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images

In addition to Grier, Brooke also shares a 15-year-old son, Rowan, with her husband, Chris Henchy. 

Back in May, Brooke celebrated her 53rd birthday -- though recent pics of her flaunting her toned bikini bod prove she hasn't aged one bit!

See for yourself below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Brooke Shields Shows Off Her Stunning Bikini Bod in ‘Vacation Mode’ Pics

Brooke Shields Reveals Why She Started Wearing Skimpy Swimsuits in Her 50s

Brooke Shields Shares Behind-the-Scenes Pic From 'Law & Order: SVU' Set

 

Related Gallery