Like mother, like daughter!

Brooke Shields was all smiles last week while attending the 2018 Hamptons Classic $300,000 Grand Prix in Bridgehampton, New York.

And while all the attention is normally on the model, her 12-year-old daughter, Grier Henchy, totally stole the spotlight. Dressed in a beautiful, off-the-shoulder dress, Grier looked lovely while posing next to her famous mama.

And judging from these pics, it's clear where she gets her good looks from:

In addition to Grier, Brooke also shares a 15-year-old son, Rowan, with her husband, Chris Henchy.

Back in May, Brooke celebrated her 53rd birthday -- though recent pics of her flaunting her toned bikini bod prove she hasn't aged one bit!

See for yourself below:

