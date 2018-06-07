Brooklyn Decker Gets Real About the Mistake That 'Almost Ruined' Her Career (Exclusive)

Sometimes failure is an option.

Radio host and New York Times bestselling author Bobby Bones is exploring the beauty of big mistakes in his new book, Fail Until You Don't: Fight. Grind. Repeat., out June 19 and available now for pre-order. The 38-year-old reveals personal anecdotes about using his mistakes, awkward moments and embarrassments to overcome odds and achieve his goals, upholding a mantra of "Fight. Grind. Repeat."

Peppered throughout the pages are stories shared by Bones' famous friends, including Chris Stapleton, Andy Roddick, Charlamagne Tha God, Nashville star Charles Esten and Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

MY BIGGEST FAILURE: BROOKLYN DECKER

Brooklyn—who has two kids with husband Andy Roddick—is used to being in the spotlight. The model-actress was on the cover of the Sport Illustrated Swimsuit Issue and appeared in major movies and TV shows. That doesn’t mean she’s always felt like a star.

“I actively went after my “big break” and tried to ride that wave. I did it way too early. What I should have done is studied my ass off and gotten significantly better at my actual job before seeking any sort of employment. What ended up happening was I got a few opportunities before I was ready. I wasn’t worthy or skilled enough, and I ended up making all my rookie mistakes on a massive stage (in my case, massive films). It almost ruined my career. I had to claw my way back to any sort of credibility. No one took me seriously. It’s still a challenge today. I wish I had taken the time to lay the foundation of a career. I wish I had made all those mistakes on a smaller, more forgiving stage. I wish I hadn’t sought out opportunity and success, and instead worked to make sure that I was 100 percent ready when the opportunity actually did come my way. We’re moving away from this as a culture -- but there’s a lot of power in delayed gratification. I wish I had known that before."

Fail Until You Don't follows Bones' best-selling memoir, Bare Bones: I'm Not Lonely If You're Reading This Book, and features practical tips on how readers can achieve success while drawing from his own story.

In 2017, Bones became the youngest inductee ever into the National Radio Hall of Fame alongside legends Dick Clark, Larry King and Howard Stern. A comedian and philanthropist, Bones serves as the host of iHeartRadio's morning program, The Bobby Bones Show.

