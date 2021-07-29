Brooklyn Nine-Nine is coming to an end and their final season promises to be as epic as ever. The beloved NBC comedy released the trailer for their official last season Thursday and Jake, Amy, Rosa, Holt, Charles, Terry, Hitchcock and Scully are all back for "one last ride."

The final season picks up where season 7 left off, following the Nine-Nine crew as they get up to their usual mischief. Jake and Amy will navigate being new parents and some of the show's most iconic characters will be returning for the final season, including Gina, Adrian, Doug Judy, Trudy Judy, Kevin and a host of others. And while the show is known to bring the laughs, watching these characters say goodbye to each other will surely bring some tears on-screen and off.

In February, NBC announced that the half-hour police comedy, led by Andy Samberg and Andre Braugher, will end after a shortened eighth season. The final season will consist of 10 episodes, which will bring the total count to 153.

“I’m so thankful to NBC and Universal Television for allowing us to give these characters and our fans the ending they deserve,” said executive producer Dan Goor. “When Mike Schur and I first pitched the pilot episode to Andy, he said, ‘I'm in, but I think the only way to tell this story is over exactly 153 episodes,’ which was crazy because that was exactly the number Mike and I had envisioned.

“I feel incredibly lucky to have worked with this amazing cast and crew for eight seasons. They are not only among the most talented people in the business, they are all good human beings who have become a family," Goor continued. "But most of all, I feel lucky that we have had the best fans in the world. Fans who literally saved us from cancellation. Fans who fill us with joy. Ending the show was a difficult decision, but ultimately, we felt it was the best way to honor the characters, the story and our viewers. I know some people will be disappointed it’s ending so soon, but honestly, I’m grateful it lasted this long. Title of my sex tape.”

It was revealed in an exclusive ET sit-down last year that season 8 will likely address the current state of the world, including police brutality.

For more on the show's final season, watch the video below.

