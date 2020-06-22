Brooks Laich is stepping out without his wedding ring. The 36-year-old former NHL player was spotted for the first time since announcing his split from Julianne Hough last month.

Laich recently returned to Los Angeles from Idaho, where he was quarantining separately from Hough prior to announcing their split. Back in L.A., Laich was seen house hunting with his friend, Cory Tran.

Sporting an all-black look and rocking a mohawk haircut and large beard, Laich was not wearing his wedding ring during his house-hunting excursion.

Laich and Hough announced last month that they had decided to separate following nearly three years of marriage.

"We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate," the pair told People. "We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward."

Prior to their announcement, a source told ET that Laich and Hough were struggling with being apart.

"They talk often but this is a very hard time," the source said. "They've been working on their marriage and being apart is not easy."

