Bruce MacVittie, 'The Sopranos' Actor, Dead at 65

Bruce MacVittie has died. The actor, a Broadway and television actor, died May 7 in a New York City hospital, his widow, Carol Ochs, told The New York Times, adding that a cause of death has yet to be determined. He was 65.

MacVittie's career began on stage in the '80s, after his graduation from Boston University, the Times reported. He served as an understudy for the role of Bobby in Broadway's American Buffalo. He soon earned the role himself, performed it on Broadway, on a national tour, and on London's West End.

He went on to land roles on television series including Barney Miller, Miami Vice and The Street. He also had a recurring role on The Sopranos, appeared on Sex and the City, and had several guest starring stints within the Law & Order franchise.

"We’ve worked together often," Warren Leight, a Law & Order franchise producer, tweeted on Thursday. "He was a beautiful, honest actor and man. The real deal."

Actress June Diane Raphael also tweeted her condolences, writing, "Bruce was the first working actor I knew in NYC. He was so encouraging of me and @caseyrosewilson and I'm so profoundly sorry for his wife and daughter."

The Times reported that, in 2011, MacVittie opted to stop acting and instead train as a nurse. He received a Bachelor of Science degree from Hunter College in Manhattan in 2013, per the outlet.

He did eventually return to acting, appearing on Blue Bloods, Chicago Med and The Neighborhood in 2018. He was most recently seen on CBS' Bull earlier this year.

Per the Times, in addition to Ochs, MacVittie is survived by his daughter, Sophia Oliva Ochs MacVittie.

