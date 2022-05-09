Jethro Lazenby, Nick Cave's Son, Dead at 31
Arthur Cave, Son of Rock Legend Nick Cave, Dies at 15
'Thor: Love and Thunder': Watch the First Official Trailer
Met Gala: Memorable Guests and Biggest Secrets From Inside the E…
‘Mama June: Road to Redemption’ -- Family Custody Battles, Young…
Cardi B and Offset Reveal Son’s Name and Face! See the Sweet Rev…
Robin Roberts Reflects on Her 20 Years at ‘Good Morning America’…
Travis Barker Claps Back at Fan Making Fun of His PDA With Kourt…
Nicolas Cage on Why He’s Excited for Another Baby (Exclusive)
Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Secret Meetings With the…
Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie React to Their Broadcast Hall of …
Restless Road Says Kane Brown Hosting CMT Awards Will Be ‘Even B…
JoJo Siwa Claims She Wasn’t Invited to Kids’ Choice Awards
Britney Spears Announces She's 'Having a Baby' in Confusing Inst…
CMT Music Awards 2022 Fashion: Kelsea Ballerini, Carrie Underwoo…
Prince Harry Wants a Mediator to Improve Relationship With Princ…
Inside ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding’s Success and Nia Vardalos’ Rea…
Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard: Depp Takes Stand and Denies Abusing…
Cameron Mathison Gushes Over Getting to Work With Wife Vanessa o…
Karen Huger and Daughter Rayvin on Landing 'RHOP' Spinoff and Ex…
Nick Cave is mourning the loss of his son, Jethro Lazenby. The veteran musician announced that his son died at the age of 31.
“With much sadness, I can confirm that my son, Jethro, has passed away,” Cave wrote in a statement obtained by The Guardian. “We would be grateful for family privacy at this time.”
Lazenby was Cave’s son with Beau Lazenby.
In April, Lazenby was found guilty of unlawful assault, after an incident involving his mother in March. At the time, Lazenby’s lawyers announced that he was diagnosed with schizophrenia. During his life, Lazenby worked as a model.
Throughout his career, he walked various fashion week runway shows, including Versace, Costume National Homme and Balenciaga. In addition to his modeling career, Lazenby also did music.
Cave’s loss of Jethro comes seven years after his son, Arthur, died at the age of 15, after sustaining life-threatening injuries following a cliff fall in Brighton, England. At the time, the Australian musician released a statement confirming the news.
"Our son Arthur died on Tuesday evening. He was our beautiful, happy, loving boy," Cave and his wife, Susie Bick, said in a statement. "We ask that we be given the privacy our family needs to grieve at this difficult time."
Cave is also father to sons Earl Cave, 21, and 30-year-old Luke Cave.
RELATED CONTENT:
Jewell Caples, Singer Who Worked With Dr. Dre & Snoop Dogg, Dead at 53
Mike Hagerty, 'Friends' and 'Somebody Somewhere' Actor, Dead at 67
Kailia Posey, 'Toddlers and Tiaras' Star, Dead at 16
Related Gallery