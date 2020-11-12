Bruce Willis and Wife Emma Share Birthday Tribute to His Ex Demi Moore

Happy Birthday, Demi Moore! The actress turned 58 on Wednesday and her blended family shared their love on social media.

Bruce Willis, Demi's ex-husband and the father of her three daughters, and his current wife, Emma Willis, posted a sweet selfie together on Emma's Instagram Stories, holding up Demi's autobiography, Inside Out.

"Happy birthday @demimoore. We adore you!" Emma wrote as Bruce grins in the snap.

Demi was married to Bruce from 1987 to 2000, but the exes have remained close long after their split. Earlier this year, they were quarantining together in Sun Valley, Idaho, as Emma was in Los Angeles with her and Bruce's two young daughters, Mabel and Evelyn. The family eventually reunited and stayed in Sun Valley together for several weeks.

In addition to receiving love from her ex-husband, Demi also got some epic birthday tributes from her three daughters.

Rumer Willis, 32, shared a series of throwback images with her mom, including one shot of her on the set of the 1996 film Striptease. In the photo, a young Rumer is hugging her lingerie-clad mom with her hands on her butt.

"M A M A Happy Birthday. I feel so grateful I get to live this life with you. You are the most badass, goofy, silly, Scorpio warrior woman I know. I love you to the 🌙" Rumer wrote. "Can’t wait to celebrate you today."

Scout Willis, 29, also shared a series of photos of Demi for her special day, praising her mom for being "a real human being who is vulnerable and brave and has always been on a journey of self evolution."

Tallulah Willis, 26, also gushed over her mom, writing, "HBD TO LITERAL THE HOTTEST WOMAN UGHHHH YOUR BODY IS MY FIRST ADDRESS AND IM BLESSED 4 THAT."

