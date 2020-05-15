Bruce Willis Wears His Original ‘Armageddon’ Suit While in Quarantine

Bruce Willis is ready to save the world! The 65-year-old actor slipped back into his original space suit from Armageddon for his eldest daughter, Rumer Willis', Instagram post on Thursday -- and he didn't disappoint.

Rumer shared the epic photo of her father in the iconic orange jumpsuit with a bandana over his face.

"He said this is 'His saving the 🌎 outfit' (Actual one from Armageddon ☄️) #thismanisadamnledgend," Rumer captioned the pic of the 65-year-old actor.

Bruce, of course, starred as Harry S. Stamper, the leader of a group of misfits that attempt to save the world from a massive asteroid in the hit 1998 film, which also starred Ben Affleck, Steve Buscemi, Billy Bob Thornton and Liv Tyler.

The action star is currently getting in lots of family time while quarantining with everyone in Idaho. In addition to Rumer, he's also in quarantine with his ex-wife, Demi Moore, and their other two daughters, Scout and Tallulah. The Die Hard star's wife, Emma Heming, then rejoined him earlier this month with their two young daughters, Mabel and Evelyn. The blended family spent Mother's Day together, participating in a "drive-by" photo shoot.

For more from the famous family, watch the clip below:

