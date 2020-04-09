Bruce Willis' wife, Emma Heming Willis, is sharing some love for her husband as he remains in self-isolation with ex-wife Demi Moore and their three daughters.

Emma took to Instagram recently to share a sweet and supportive comment on a photo posted by Demi which showed the family, and some family friends, sitting all together on a couch in matching green and white striped pajamas.

Demi captioned the cute pic, "Family bonding," and Emma sweetly added on in a comment, sharing, “At its finest 💚💚💚 love and miss you guys 💚💚💚."

Bruce and Demi, who got divorced in 2000 but remained close after their split, have spent nearly a month together with their three daughters -- Rumer, 31, Scout, 28, and Tallulah, 26.

Emma previously commented on a photo posted by Tallulah on Monday, which first gave followers a look at the family's matching pajamas and wacky quarantine antics.

"Not many can pull that color off!" Emma commented. "Looking good squad!"

Tallulah explained in the comments on one of her posts that her family, including her dad, "Made the choice to quarantine together and have been together for 27 days taking every precaution."

Meanwhile, Emma -- who tied the knot with Bruce in 2009 -- has seemingly been spending quarantine apart from the actor, and with the couple's two daughters -- Mabel, 8, and Evelyn, 5.

While it's unclear why or how the current self-isolation arrangements were made between the families, Emma has been sharing a few posts from her home time with her kids to her Instagram story.

On Thursday, she shared a super cute snapshot of Mabel -- whom Emma called her "assistant," as she's currently working from home -- sitting behind her in Emma's home office.

The families may be apart, but both seem to be making the best of the situation, and sharing a lot of love.

When Tallulah shared a video of her dad adorably shaving her head for her -- because you gotta find ways to kill time when your stuck at home -- Emma commented, "This is actually melting my heart."

It turned out to be a look for Tallulah that truly showed how much she got from her mom.

In another, blue-tinted pic she posted to Instagram showing her shaved head, fans couldn't help but notice how much she looked like Demi when the actress shaved her own head for the 1997 drama G.I. Jane.

Check out the video below for more on how Bruce, Demi and their kids have been doing their part to promote social distancing amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

