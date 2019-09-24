Demi Moore was showered with support at the launch of her new memoir, Inside Out, in Los Angeles on Monday.

The 56-year-old actress -- who makes shocking revelations about her life, including a rape at age 15, substance abuse issues and the struggles in her marriages to Freddy Moore, Bruce Willis and Ashton Kutcher -- was joined by at least one of her exes at the party. Willis, as well as his second wife, Emma, and the three daughters he shares with Moore -- Rumer, 31, Scout, 28, and Tallulah, 25 -- was in attendance at the affair.

Rumer told ET in July that she was "incredibly proud" of her mom's work on the memoir. "It's so beautiful and she shows such courage and vulnerability," she said. "I think [it shows] a depth inside of herself that no one has really seen yet, which I'm really excited for people to get to know that side of her."

Moore was also supported by A-list pals, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Rachel Zoe, Erin Foster and Liv Tyler -- who raved about the actress' memoir on Instagram.

"So excited to start reading my friends memoir @demimoore 💗🙌🏻," Tyler captioned a photo of herself cuddled up with the book on Monday.

Though Kutcher wasn't in attendance, Moore reveals on Tuesday's The Ellen DeGeneres Show that she gave him a heads up about her book, which details her miscarriage during their marriage and his infidelity.

Moore told ET last week that it's her daughters' support that means "everything" to her. "I feel so much gratitude and, just, joy," she shared.

"I don't have any expectations," Moore added of reactions to her memoir. "I'm most excited to just be present to experience whatever might occur."

