Sandra Bullock is mourning a devastating loss. Bryan Randall, the actress' longtime partner, died on Saturday after a private battle with ALS, his family confirmed to ET. ET has reached out to Bullock's rep for comment.

"It is with great sadness that we share that on Aug. 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS," his family told ET. "Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request."

"We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours," his family added.

"At this time we ask for privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan," the statement concluded, signed, "His Loving Family."

Randall's family said that donations can be made in his honor to ALS Research and Massachusetts General Hospital.

People was first to report the news of Randall's death.

Bullock, 59, first met Randall, a photographer and model, when he photographed her son Louis' birthday in January 2015. Louis is now 13, and Bullock is also mom to Laila, 11.

They went public with their romance later that year, but largely kept their relationship private.

Bullock spoke out about her relationship during an appearance on Red Table Talk in late 2021.

"I found the love of my life. We share two beautiful children, three children -- his older daughter. Best thing ever. So, I don't want to say do it like I do it, but I don't need a paper to be a devoted partner, a devoted mother. I don't need to be told to be ever-present in the hardest of times. I don't need to be told to whether a storm with a good man."

She also called Randall a "saint" and noted how "very patient" he's been with her and the kids, adding, "He's the example that I would want my children to have."

RELATED CONTENT:

Mark Margolis, 'Breaking Bad' and 'Scarface' Actor, Dead at 83 This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

William Friedkin, 'The Exorcist' Director, Dead at 87

John Gosling, Keyboardist for The Kinks, Dead at 75

Clifton Oliver, 'The Lion King' and 'Wicked' Broadway Star, Dead at 47

Related Gallery