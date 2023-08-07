William Friedkin, ‘The Exorcist’ Director, Dead at 87

William Friedkin, the Oscar-winning director behind The Exorcist and The French Connection, has died. He was 87.

The news of Friedkin's death was shared by his wife, Sherry Lansing, and confirmed via multiple outlets. No other details have been released.

Friedkin began his career in the 1960s, working on documentaries like The People vs. Paul Crump and directing various TV shows including an episode of Alfred Hitchcock Presents. He also helmed the TV movie Good Times starring Sonny and Cher.

Leaving television behind in the '70s, Friedkin moved to the big screen, where he instantly made a name for himself with his first feature -- 1971's The French Connection, for which he won an Academy Award.

However, one of Friedkin's biggest films was 1973's The Exorcist, which grossed $500 million worldwide. The classic horror film earned him a second Academy Award nomination in the Best Director category.

Friedkin also found success in the '80s with the release of the thriller To Live and Die in L.A.

His other TV credits include the series Tales From the Crypt, The Twilight Zone and Space Quest. On the film side, Friedkin also directed 2003's The Hunted and 2006's Bug. Friedkin's final work, The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial, starring Kiefer Sutherland, is set to premiere at the Venice Film Festival this year.

The beloved director also wrote a memoir in 2013 titled The Friedkin Connection.

Friedkin is survived by his wife and two sons.

RELATED CONTENT:

John Gosling, Keyboardist for The Kinks, Dead at 75

Clifton Oliver, 'The Lion King' and 'Wicked' Broadway Star, Dead at 47

Mark Margolis, 'Breaking Bad' and 'Scarface' Actor, Dead at 83

Adrian Street, Wrestling Star, Dead at 82 This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery