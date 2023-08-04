Mark Margolis, 'Breaking Bad' and 'Scarface' Actor, Dead at 83

Longtime character actor Mark Margolis died on Thursday at New York City's Mount Sinai Hospital following a short illness, according to multiplereports. He was 83.

Perhaps best known for his role as paralyzed mob enforcer Hector "Tio" Salamanca on Breaking Bad -- and later, Better Call Saul -- Margolis got his start studying under Stella Adler at the Actors Studio. He began acting in the mid-1970s, before his breakthrough role as Alberto the Shadow in 1983's iconic crime epic Scarface.

Other memorable performances included his roles as intimidating landlord Mr. Shickadance in Ace Ventura: Pet Detective and HIV-infected mob boss Antonio Nappa on Oz. Margolis was a particular favorite of director Darren Aronofsky, appearing in six of his films: Pi, Requiem for a Dream, The Fountain, The Wrestler, Black Swan and Noah.

His final acting performance was a Breaking Bad reunion of sorts, as he appeared in two episodes of the Bryan Cranston-led legal drama Your Honor earlier this year.

Margolis is survived by his wife, Jacqueline, his son, actor and Knitting Factory Entertainment CEO Morgan Margolis, and two grandchildren.

