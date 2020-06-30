Bryce Hall is opening up about his relationship with fellow TikTok superstar Addison Rae.

The two have been teasing their millions of followers when it comes to the status of their relationship since last year, getting flirty on social media as fans root for them to be together. ET's Katie Krause spoke to 20-year-old Bryce on Monday, who talked about his complicated relationship with 19-year-old Addison.

"We are hanging out," he says. "We're still, like, really good friends. Like, we never broke ... we never separated for real bad reasons, you know? We were just busy doing our own things. Now with quarantine, not so busy. I'm not saying anything, but we're friends. We're really good friends."

Bryce said the two have definitely bonded over their rise to fame on the TikTok app.

"Yeah, we actually have a lot of deep talks about it," he shares. "It's actually crazy how both of us got in such a short amount of time and always reflect saying, 'Wow, it's like, so crazy, you know?'"

Bryce did leave the door open for the two to be more than friends in the future, and shared that his favorite thing about her is her laugh.

"Have hope, my friends," he says to fans wishing for the two to be together. "No, I'm kidding! ... We've been hanging out a lot, recently."

The social media star -- who has 9.7 million followers on TikTok -- said fans can expect a new YouTube video of the two of them as early as Wednesday or Thursday. He revealed that the theme was "chapstick," though played coy when asked if that means there will be kissing involved.

"We've been filming content together since November, October of 2019," he says of working with Addison. "We already broke the ice, we're comfortable filming together. It's very easy. Like, some people it's super hard to film with because you're like, 'Oh, you don't do that well, what are my boundaries, what can I joke about?' But with that I'm very comfortable."

He also had nothing but support for Addison's rising fame, specifically, her recently doing a Poosh video with Kourtney Kardashian.

"When in the heck did she start hanging with the Kardashians?" he jokes, noting that he wasn't spending time with the famous family.

"No, I'm waiting for [my invite]," he cracks. "Kylie, what's up? I'm waiting for a party invite!"

Meanwhile, ET spoke with Addison in February, and she reiterated that she and Bryce were just good friends. She shared that they got "super close" in October after she decided to make the move to Los Angeles permanently, but said that the two never actually dated.

"We were talking and kind of like, on and off, just trying to figure things out," she told ET. "I'm also, like, very new to this and he's been in this industry for a really long time. Things happen and then we just decided we're better off as friends for now because we both have totally different lifestyles right now. Not necessarily just apart from social media, just kind of like, we're both looking to branch off into different things."

"Right now, we're just better off as friends," she continued. "We mutually decided that. ... We support each other 100 percent."

