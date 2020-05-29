TikTok Star Bryce Hall Returns to Social Media Following Arrest

Bryce Hall is back on social media.

The 20-year-old TikTok star took to Instagram on Thursday, sharing his first post since his arrest in Lee County, Texas, on Monday. According to his location tag, the pics were taken at a tennis court in Calabasas, California.

"Be grateful," he captioned the post, later adding to his Stories, "My first pic to hit 1 [million] likes on Instagram... that's insane. Thank you guys so much wtf."

Then, on Friday, Hall shared another series of pics, which were snapped in Beverly Hills.

"im a simp," Hall captioned the post, which was a photo of himself rocking a navy blue hoodie, emblazoned with "Party Animal University" across the chest. A second snap in the series shows him closing his eyes and flipping off the camera.

ET confirmed earlier this week that Hall and fellow TikTok star Jaden Hossler were arrested while on a road trip. Hall was arrested and booked for possession of marijuana. He was released on $5,000 cash bond.

Hossler, meanwhile, was booked for possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana and released on $11,500 cash bond — $6,500 for the possession of a controlled substance and $5,000 for the possession of marijuana.

the sway boyz might do a whole road trip all the way across country in the next few days... where should we stop 👀 — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) May 21, 2020

Earlier this month, amid the coronavirus pandemic, Hall announced his and Hossler's plans for a potential cross-country road trip on Twitter.

"The sway boyz might do a whole road trip all the way across country in the next few days," he tweeted on May 20, asking his followers, "Where should we stop?"

"Most states lifted quarantine," he added, in another tweet to a concerned fan. "The boys are driving across country staying out of contact from everyone... it’s not that deep."

Hear more in the video below.

