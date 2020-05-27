Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen launched the 39-year-old model's TikTok account with a couple's challenge. However, little did they know that their 10-year-old son, Benjamin, would also want in on the fun.

In the video, the spouses of 11 years sit together on a couch while answering questions with their eyes closed. Benjamin crouches behind the furniture offering up his own answers.

Though they disagree on several questions, the pair confirm that the 42-year-old quarterback is more spoiled, a bigger baby when sick, requires more attention, and has more clothes. As for the supermodel, she eats more, is the better singer, and is more annoying when hungry.

The video ends with Benjamin popping up to claim that he is never wrong.

Brady and Bundchen are parents to Benjamin and 7-year-old daughter Vivian. Brady also shares son Jack with his ex, Bridget Moynahan.

For more from celebrity kids crashing their parents' videos, watch the clip below:

North West Crashes Kim Kardashian's Quarantine PSA This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Tina Fey’s 8-Year-Old Daughter Crashes Seth Meyers Interview to Call Her a Loser

Adam Sandler's Daughter Crashes His 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' Interview to Explain Grooming Accident

Blue Ivy Adorably Crashes Tina Knowles' Mother's Day Instagram

Related Gallery