At this point, celebrity kids interrupting their parents' work and interviews is par for the course. But Tina Fey's 8-year-old daughter, Penelope, kicked things up a notch.

The 49-year-old comedian appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers earlier this week and halfway through her interview, she got a hilarious surprise.

Fey looked off-camera, saying, "Please hold, there's a colonial lady coming in. Yes, can I help you? I'm sorry, you're not making sound, what? We're taping a television program now, do you need something? "

Penelope then walked into the frame, indeed, wearing colonial garb. She didn't say a word but slowly raised her arm up making an "L" above her head and giggling.

"You're calling me a loser? Get out of here. The colonial lady is calling us losers!" Fey declared to Meyers. "This means loyalist in colonial times, so that's on you!"

Penelope then ran out of the room laughing.

Fey is certainly not the only celebrity to be affected by the at-home quarantine with her kids. Many stars, including Kim Kardashian West, Jimmy Fallon, Kelly Clarkson, Chris Hemsworth and more, have been interrupted by their eager kiddos while working and interviewing from home.

Watch the clip below to see what we mean!

