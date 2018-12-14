BTS Can't Keep Their Cool Meeting Janet Jackson -- Watch!

When legends meet legends!

During the Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) in Hong Kong on Thursday, BTS couldn't keep their cool while in the presence of one of their idols, Janet Jackson.

The lovefest all began when V, Jimin, RM, Jin, Jungkook, Suga and J-Hope took the stage and declared it was a "dream" to meet and present Jackson with one of the night's most prestigious accolades, the Worldwide Inspiration Award.

"I'm very excited and honored by this wonderful award," Jackson said in her acceptance speech. "I'm deeply humbled by the idea that I've inspired others."

"I dream of an immediate future when women will no longer be controlled, manipulated, or abused," she continued. "I dream of the end of bigotry and discrimination in any form. I dream of a world in which we join hands across all borders and unite as one. Finally, I dream of a planet where hatred turns to compassion, tolerance turns to understanding, and a healing and lasting peace prevails.”

BTS INTRODUCING JANET JACKSON pic.twitter.com/r6QKlNzu2p — bangstan (@bangstan7) December 14, 2018

But the band's time with Jackson didn't end there! The K-pop group also had a chance to chat with her backstage, and it appears the admiration they share for each other is mutual. The "Made for Now" singer couldn't help herself from documenting the meet and greet for her fans on social media.

Naturally, BTS fans loved it. Check out some of their reactions below:

BANGTAN PREACHING JANET JACKSON UGH YES KINGS#BTS#MAMApic.twitter.com/R6JIXibAwK — 𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐱𝐢𝐬 is fucking devastated (@verseagust) December 14, 2018

Janet Jackson talking about women's empowerment while we can hear a lot of girls screaming in support... Now THAT'S my favorite concept :') — j-line trash (@ggsonce) December 14, 2018

Janet Jackson watching her sons BTS perform @ MAMA pic.twitter.com/jKKwvEuxtU — sarah (@btsbetch) December 14, 2018

janet jackson also known as michael jackson’s sister is witnessing bts’ performance live... this is so iconic. — julianna (@jiminsgrandes) December 14, 2018

Finally two legends met

Both take part of everything they put out

Both have a goal of sharing love

Both are proud of their grounds & are representing minorities In their own way

Both are inspiring millions every day

We love legends @BTS_twt@JanetJackson ! pic.twitter.com/exPFmjC7Xx — ❀ | finals⚠ (@OTSe7enism) December 14, 2018

