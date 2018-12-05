BTS' Suga Teases Ed Sheeran Collaboration

Does BTS have a collaboration in the works with Ed Sheeran?

That's what the boy band seemed to tease on Wednesday when Suga took to Twitter to share a snapshot of a music composition titled "ED SHEERN ST ROUGH." "Hmm... this is for you @edsheeran #SUGA," he wrote alongside the pic, causing ARMY to totally freak out.

Fans of the K-pop group -- which also includes Jungkook, J-Hope, Jimin, Jim, RM and V -- couldn't contain their excitement over the unexpected project, with one writing, "WIGGGGGGG." "OMGOMGOMGOMG GIVE ITTTT TO ME NOWWW," another commented, as others asked the band for more details on the song.

Sheeran said he might have something in the works with BTS during an interview with Heat last month. "I actually wrote a song that I think they might be messing with. I heard this the other day. But yeah, I don't know. I really like BTS, though. I think they're great," he said.

It's been a big year for BTS, who dropped their latest album, Love Yourself: Tear in May. Throughout their success over the last couple of years, they've worked with Steve Aoki, The Chainsmoker's Andrew Taggart and more.

During an interview with ET in May, they said that everything they do is for their fans. "Sometimes we really feel like we are getting like, more than even we deserve, so all we can do, all we can give back is that we focus on our choreography [and] music," RM explained. "That is all we can do."

