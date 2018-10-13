BTS' Feature Film 'Burn the Stage' Gets Release Date -- See the Poster!

BTS is hitting the big screen!

The K-pop boy band will make their feature film debut in Burn the Stage:The Movie, with limited screenings hitting theaters worldwide starting Nov. 15.

The movie will give audiences an intimate look at RM, V, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Jin and Jungkook's lives during their 2017 Wings tour, which drew more than 550,000 fans across 40 concerts and 19 cities.

Burn the Stage, directed by Park Jun Soo, builds off BTS' YouTube series of the same name, and will contain tour footage, as well as candid moments between the boys and brand new interviews. Tickets for Burn the Stage go on sale Oct. 22. Learn more at at BurnTheStageTheMovie.com and check out the poster below.

Big Hit Entertainment / Camp Entertainment

During a May interview with ET, BTS opened up about the significance of the title, Burn the Stage.

"When we burn something, we always have the ashes left. Sometimes we just forget, but there's always the ashes, the black tar ashes," RM said. "I know some say its really hard to watch the pain, the sweat, backstage. We wanted to share many more things, [and] be really closer."

BTS is currently on their Love Yourself world tour, and has continued to rack up the accomplishments, with a recent speech at the UN, an American Music Awards win, and a cover of TIME magazine.

See more on the band in the video below.

