BTS Wins Favorite Social Artist Award at 2018 AMAs

A win for BTS!

The K-pop boy band won the award for Favorite Social Artist at the 2018 American Music Awards on Tuesday, while they were across the pond on the U.K. leg of their Love Yourself world tour.

BTS -- who beat out Cardi B, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato and Shawn Mendes for the trophy -- are currently in London, where they have scheduled concerts on Tuesday and Wednesday at the O2 arena.

The group's big win comes just hours after their management, Big Hit Entertainment, revealed on Twitter that Jungkook had suffered an injury, and would be sitting on stage instead of performing choreography during Tuesday's show. RM, V, Jimin, Jin, Suga and J-Hope are expected to perform as usual.

"Approximately two hours ago, following the rehearsal and sound check, Jungkook was lightly stretching in the waiting room when he collided with floor furnishings and suffered an injury to his heel," Big Hit Entertainment explained. "Medical staff immediately responded and performed necessary treatment. The opinion or the medical team is that while the injury is nothing serious, performing choreography may do further damage to the injured area."

방탄소년단 런던 콘서트 관련 공지 pic.twitter.com/h3FUYPw3Di — BigHit Entertainment (@BigHitEnt) October 9, 2018

BTS' big AMAs win comes a year after they took the stage to perform at the awards show.

"It was wonderful!" RM marveled while speaking with ET backstage at the 2017 AMAs after their performance of "DNA." "It was a dream."

"It was like there was millions of people standing and fans were screaming in front of us," he recalled of their high-energy number. "We cannot forget it for a [lifetime]."

See more on BTS in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

BTS Singer RM Calls Speaking at United Nations the 'Best Moment in My Life'

BTS Shows Jimmy Fallon Their Best Video Game Moves In Epic Fortnite Dance Challenge

'A Conversation With BTS' at the GRAMMY Museum: 15 Things We Learned

Related Gallery