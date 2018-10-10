BTS Honored as 'Time' Magazine's 'Next Generation Leaders'

BTS really is changing the world!

The K-pop boy band covers Time's latest issue, making the annual list of the magazine's Next Generation Leaders. Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, J-Hope, RM, V and Suga join other young trailblazers who are reshaping music, health care, sports, comedy, politics and more.

The boys mean business in their show-stopping cover, as they stare down at the camera sporting power suits. Also honored with their own covers are actress Amandla Stenberg and soccer player Kylian Mbappe, while comedian Hasan Minhaj, Argentinian women's rights activist Sabrina Cartabia, marine conservation biologist Christine Figgener, Saudi storyteller Fatima al Banawi, cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason, computer scientists Rasha Abu-Safieh and Bassma Ali and inventor of Africa's first medical computer tablet Arthur Zang also made the list.

"We started to tell the stories that people wanted to hear and were ready to hear," BTS said of their global success.

Time Magazine

It's been an exciting time for BTS, who, on Tuesday, won Favorite Social Artist at the 2018 American Music Awards. And last month, the group made a historic appearance at the United Nations, where RM spoke on youth issues as part of UNICEF's collaboration with the band and their Love Yourself campaign.

"I trained for it like a thousand times. Like I imagined it. I think I did it OK. I was holding the paper... and my hands were shaking like a thousand times for a second. It was a nervous thing but it was like the best moment in my life," RM said on GMA, before thanking their fans for making it all possible.

"It's all because of [the ARMY]," RM said in praise of their admirers. "We just practice hard, made our music to the best [of our ability]. We can't pay [them] enough, but [the fans] send love and support and that's how it happened. It's all because of [the] ARMY."

