Get excited, BTS fans!

The K-pop band is back with a new music feature, and this time around, they've teamed up with Steve Aoki for their first official full-length song entirely in English.

The track, titled "Waste It on Me," was released on Thursday, and will be featured on Aoki's upcoming album, Neon Future III, out Nov. 9.

"I don't know your secrets, but I'll pick up the pieces," BTS -- which is made up of members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook -- sing. "And pull you close to me now. And I know there's no making this right, and I know there's no changing your mind. But we both found each other tonight."

"We're happy for this meaningful and heartfelt collaboration," BTS said in a press release. "The song is just so amazing, we really enjoyed working on it. It's our first song that is entirely in English. It was refreshing and fun to record the song. We hope this would be a good present for our fans."

"I'm so psyched to share this collaboration with one of the most exciting and inspiring group of guys I've met in the past few years," added Aoki. "It's an absolute honor to work with them once again on 'Waste It on Me.' I can't wait for my fans to hear what's in store for them next on this third installment of Neon Future."

Aoki and BTS have formed quite the musical friendship over the past few years. Back in 2017, Aoki helped their song, "MIC Drop," reach No. 1 on the Billboard U.S. World Digital Chart after he collaborated with rapper Desiigner for a remixed version of the catchy track.

In addition to BTS, Neon Future III also features artists like Louis Tomlinson, Lil Yachty, Mike Posner, Blink-182, Lady Antebellum and Bella Thorne.

