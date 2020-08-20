BTS Drops New 'Dynamite' Music Video -- Watch!

Boom goes the "Dynamite." BTS dropped their new single Thursday night, along with a vibrant and colorful new music video.

The upbeat new tune -- which comes just five months after the K-Pop group dropped their most recent album -- is a fun, uptempo dance track that brings together everything that made the band the international supergroup they are.

Speaking with Zane Lowe on New Music Daily on Apple Music recently, the group opened up about the new tune, and reflected on what emotions and feelings the song was intended to evoke -- including, "Positive vibes, energy, hope, love, the purity, everything."

"Recording this song was really fun, and like Jin said, we’re going through difficult times so we tried to have more fun working on this song," RM shared. "We made this song in hopes of giving energy to the listeners."

As for the music video itself, they said the whole thing is supposed to give off "a '70s-'80s vibe" and they wanted it to be "very fun for people to watch."

BTS also teased their forthcoming album, explaining, "We're really in the middle of the process, getting tracks, writing lyrics and recording some raps and vocals.... One thing that is sure is that we go to release in this year, so it's not going to be so late. You won't be disappointed."

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, BTS has stopped touring, and has been quarantining and trying to stay safe and healthy. However, not being on tour has been difficult, emotionally.

"Of course it was heartbreaking, since we usually only get to meet our overseas fans through tours. But we try to keep things positive, and try to be thankful that we got more time to prepare our album and return with 'Dynamite,'" RM shared. "We’re trying to look at everything in a more positive light. We’re working on our music and that is one of our ways of healing."

BTS will soon be performing the TV debut of their new single in their first-ever MTV VMAs performance on Aug. 30.

Check out the video below for more on how BTS has been handling the coronavirus outbreak and social distancing.

