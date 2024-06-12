BTS' Jin Completes His Military Service, Fans Rejoice

BTS' Jin has some big news!

On Wednesday, the K-pop group's label, Big Hit Music, revealed that the 31-year-old singer is the first member of the band to complete his military service.

"Jin is close to completing his active service in the army and will soon be discharged," the statement via Weverse read.

The announcement reminded fans that the discharge is only for military service members.

"Please note that the discharge day is reserved for military personnel only," the statement continued. "No special events are planned on the day of Jin's discharge. To prevent any issues from overcrowding, fans are strongly advised to refrain from visiting the site. Please convey your warm regards and encouragement in your hearts."

The statement added, "We are always grateful for your unwavering love and support for Jin. Our company will continue to put our utmost effort into supporting our artists."

Fans got a look at Jin in a new photo, as he posed with some of his BTS bandmates. In the pic, Jin wears his military uniform while he and his bandmates pose in a room decorated with welcome back balloons and signs.

Jin -- who is the oldest member of BTS -- began his military service in December 2022, shortly after the K-pop group announced their hiatus so that each member could complete South Korea's mandatory 18-month enlistment.

In the months that followed, BTS members Suga, V, Jimin, RM, Jung Kook and J-Hope all began their time in the military. The group is expected to reunite and make more music as a group in 2025 after everyone's service is complete.

In March 2023, Big Hit founder and HYBE chairman Bang Si-hyuk spoke to CNN and revealed how the extended absence from the spotlight would have a positive impact on BTS as they needed a break from their whirlwind global success.

"From the career's point of view, no artist would be happy to have such a long pause against their will. I think it's a separate issue from the mindset that we faithfully and gladly serve the country. Yet BTS and I were talking about this since early 2018," Bang Si-hyuk said when asked about the members' military obligations. "So it's been long discussed, and we're not done yet."

"We've been prepared to turn this into a turning point in their career," added the 50-year-old producer, who professionally goes by Hitman Bang. "It's obviously true that they needed this time of rest after such an intense period of hard work. They can't remain the BTS of today, but need to grow and change as artists."

