K-pop superstar and BTS bandmember Jin will soon be taking part in the grand opening ceremonies for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The beloved singer has been tapped to take part in the Paris 2024 Olympic Torch Relay, as one of the venerated torchbearers, representing South Korea. The K-pop group's label, Big Hit Music, announced the news on Tuesday.

The timeframe for Jin's participation in the months-long global event has not been disclosed. The 2024 Olympic Torch Relay began in April in Olympia, Greece, and is traversing the home nation for the event, France.

Torchbearers from all different countries will be traveling throughout the nation, and across numerous historic locales leading up to the opening of this year's games -- which begin on July 26 and run through August 11.

The Olympic Torch Relay event includes over 10,000 torchbearers with celebrations being held in over 400 locations across France and its various overseas territories, according to the Olympics website.

BTS member Jin waves after being discharged from his mandatory military service outside a military base in Yeoncheon on June 12, 2024. - JUNG YEON-JE/AFP via Getty Images

The news of Jin's involvement in the historic event comes just a few weeks after the 31-year-old singer became the first member of BTS to complete his compulsory service in the South Korean military.

Jin -- who is the oldest member of BTS -- began his military service in December 2022, shortly after the K-pop group announced their hiatus so that each member could complete South Korea's mandatory 18-month enlistment.

In the months that followed, BTS members Suga, V, Jimin, RM, Jung Kook and J-Hope all began their time in the military. The group is expected to reunite and make more music as a group in 2025 after everyone's service is complete.

