BTS' Jin Wins Military Talent Show, Gets Vacation Day as Prize

A soldier with some serious stage skills. BTS bandmate Jin recently won a military talent show in South Korea and earned himself some well-deserved free time.

Jin -- who just completed five weeks of basic training in the South Korean military earlier this month -- was reportedly part of a team that took first place in the talent show.

The 30-year-old K-Pop star was reportedly involved in teaching his team the dance moves that helped earn them the top spot, and as a reward, they were given an extra day of vacation.

Jin, who is the oldest member of the hit K-pop group, is the first to enlist for the mandatory service. The law in South Korea mandates that able-bodied men serve for 18 months. Jin first enlisted back in December.

In October, Big Hit confirmed that Jin would be the first to report for service. While Jin is away, the other members of BTS will also prep for their service and promote and release their solo projects.

At this time, it has not been announced which member of the group will enlist next.

