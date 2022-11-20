BTS Wins First-Ever AMAs K-Pop Award for Favorite K-Pop Artist

BTS just made music history at the 2022 American Music Awards! Taking home the trophy for Favorite K-Pop Artist at Sunday night's show, BTS earned the award show's first-ever K-Pop dedicated award.

The group previously nabbed awards in the Favorite Artist and Pop/Rock categories but with an award all their own, the genre has cemented itself as part of the AMAs for years to come. The group also won Favorite Pop Duo/Group -- their 4th consecutive win in the category.

While BTS is on hiatus as they prepare to serve their mandatory military service and pursue solo projects, they stand to rack up more awards in the coming year, with the K-Pop group earning two 2023 GRAMMY nominations. The group, which consists of members RM, V, Jin, Jungkook, Jimin, Suga and J-Hope, snagged their first nomination for a primarily Korean-language song with "Yet to Come," which is up for an award in the Best Music Video category.

The single was released alongside their latest anthology album, Proof. BTS will go up against Adele, Doja Cat, Harry Styles, Kendrick Lamar and Taylor Swift.

In addition, BTS also picked up a nomination in the Best Pop/Duo Group category for "My Universe" with Coldplay. Chris Martin and the crew, along with BTS, face competition from Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran, Post Malone and Doja Cat, and Sam Smith and Kim Petras.

This year’s Best Pop/Duo Group selection marks the third year in a row that the "Permission to Dance" singers have been nominated in the category. BTS was previously nominated in 2022 for "Butter" and in 2021 for "Dynamite." Last year, the group also took the stage to perform at the ceremony.

The group also snagged a nomination alongside Coldplay in the Best Pop Vocal Album and Album of the Year category for their contribution to their album, Music of the Spheres.

The 2022 American Music Awards aired live Sunday, Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Check out the night's full list of winners here!

RELATED CONTENT:

2022 American Music Awards Winners: The Complete List

Machine Gun Kelly Rocks the AMAs Red Carpet Covered in Metal Spikes

Kim Petras Gushes Over Sam Smith and 'Unholy' Success at 2022 AMAs

Meghan Trainor on ‘Made You Look’ Going Viral on TikTok and Advice for New Moms (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery