Machine Gun Kelly Rocks the AMAs Red Carpet Covered in Metal Spikes

Machine Gun Kelly knows how to rock a red carpet!

The Mainstream Sellout rocker was a sartorial spectacle on the carpet at the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday, donning a fitted purple suit covered in metal spikes, some of which appeared to be nearly a foot long.

Kelly is a double nominee at the 2022 AMAs, earning nods for Favorite Rock Artist and Favorite Rock Album, for Mainstream Sellout. He shared a video to his Instagram Stories as he was getting ready for the awards show, thanking fans for their support.

"The gang who voted-thank you!" he wrote on the black and white video. "I have faith in us we're bringing it home tonight xx."

Ultimately, he was right, winning the AMA for Favorite Rock Artist, and poking fun at his fashion choice when he took the stage to accept his award.

"This suit is really uncomfortable to pee in," MGK told the crowd with a laugh.

LISA O'CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images

MGK's having some major awards season success this year. He landed his first career GRAMMY nomination earlier this week, scoring a nod for Best Rock Album for Mainstream Sellout.

ET caught up with MGK at the GRAMMY Museum after the nominations were announced, where he said finally scoring a nomination felt like "a form of closure. Sticking with a journey and wondering, is there really light at the end of the tunnel?"

Looking back on his career, MGK noted that he's been waiting for this recognition for 10 years. This year's GRAMMY nod comes a year after the "Bloody Valentine" rocker took to Twitter to vent his frustration with the Academy over his 2020 album, Tickets to My Downfall, being snubbed, writing, "wtf is wrong with the grammys."

"That was just last year's tweet," he said. "Those tweets have happened for 10 years, for sure."

See more from the rocker in the video below. The 2022 American Music Awards air live Sunday, Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

RELATED CONTENT:

2022 American Music Awards Winners: The Complete List

Machine Gun Kelly Finds 'Closure' With First GRAMMY Nomination

Machine Gun Kelly Rocks Corset at Time100 Next Gala With Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly Calls GRAMMY Nomination His 'Redemption' (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery