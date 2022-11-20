Machine Gun Kelly Rocks the AMAs Red Carpet Covered in Metal Spikes
Machine Gun Kelly Makes AMA Red Carpet Appearance Covered in Met…
Savannah Chrisley on New Podcast and How Todd and Julie Are Doin…
'Power Rangers' Star Jason David Frank Forgives Kimberly For Bre…
Drew Barrymore Reveals Why She Hasn't Had Sex in Years
Patrick Dempsey Reacts to Ellen Pompeo Seemingly Saying Goodbye …
Sadie Robertson Gives Birth to Baby Girl!
Tinashe Calls Takeoff an ‘Amazing Talent’ at AMAs and Reacts to …
'Love Is Blind' Season 3: Women Tell All and Share Relationship …
'The Dropout': How Amanda Seyfried Got Into Character as Elizabe…
Cheryl Burke Addresses Dog Custody Drama With Ex Matthew Lawrenc…
Paris Hilton Updates Fans on Pregnancy Journey After Mom Kathy C…
Chris Hemsworth Dishes on Death-Defying Stunts for ‘Limitless’ S…
Actor Leslie Jordan Dead at 67
Lupita Nyong'o Reacts to 'Black Panther' Fan Theory About M'Baku…
Candace Cameron Bure Defends Herself Against 'Traditional Marria…
Abby De La Rosa on Her ‘Polyamorous Relationship’ With Nick Cann…
B. Smyth, R&B Singer, Dies at 28
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Split After Nearly 2 Years of Dati…
Machine Gun Kelly knows how to rock a red carpet!
The Mainstream Sellout rocker was a sartorial spectacle on the carpet at the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday, donning a fitted purple suit covered in metal spikes, some of which appeared to be nearly a foot long.
Kelly is a double nominee at the 2022 AMAs, earning nods for Favorite Rock Artist and Favorite Rock Album, for Mainstream Sellout. He shared a video to his Instagram Stories as he was getting ready for the awards show, thanking fans for their support.
"The gang who voted-thank you!" he wrote on the black and white video. "I have faith in us we're bringing it home tonight xx."
Ultimately, he was right, winning the AMA for Favorite Rock Artist, and poking fun at his fashion choice when he took the stage to accept his award.
"This suit is really uncomfortable to pee in," MGK told the crowd with a laugh.
MGK's having some major awards season success this year. He landed his first career GRAMMY nomination earlier this week, scoring a nod for Best Rock Album for Mainstream Sellout.
ET caught up with MGK at the GRAMMY Museum after the nominations were announced, where he said finally scoring a nomination felt like "a form of closure. Sticking with a journey and wondering, is there really light at the end of the tunnel?"
Looking back on his career, MGK noted that he's been waiting for this recognition for 10 years. This year's GRAMMY nod comes a year after the "Bloody Valentine" rocker took to Twitter to vent his frustration with the Academy over his 2020 album, Tickets to My Downfall, being snubbed, writing, "wtf is wrong with the grammys."
"That was just last year's tweet," he said. "Those tweets have happened for 10 years, for sure."
See more from the rocker in the video below. The 2022 American Music Awards air live Sunday, Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.
RELATED CONTENT:
2022 American Music Awards Winners: The Complete List
Machine Gun Kelly Finds 'Closure' With First GRAMMY Nomination
Machine Gun Kelly Rocks Corset at Time100 Next Gala With Megan Fox
Related Gallery