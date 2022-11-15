Machine Gun Kelly has a lot to look forward to in the coming year. On Tuesday, the 2023 GRAMMY Awards nominees were announced and MGK scored a nomination for Best Rock Album for Mainstream Sellout.

ET's Kevin Frazier spoke with MGK at the GRAMMY Museum in Los Angeles, where he joined Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. to celebrate music's highest honor.

Explaining how much receiving the nomination means to him, MGK shared, "This is the envelope where they read my name on it. I'm a hoarder, so this is going to stay in my house forever."

This year's GRAMMY nomination comes a year after the "Bloody Valentine" rocker took to Twitter to vent his frustration with the Academy over his 2020 album, Tickets to My Downfall, being snubbed.

In November 2021, MGK tweeted, "wtf is wrong with the grammys."

wtf is wrong with the grammys — Mr. Pink (@machinegunkelly) November 23, 2021

When asked if this year proved to be redemption for him, Machine Gun Kelly said it's "a form of closure. Sticking with a journey and wondering, is there really light at the end of the tunnel?"

Looking back on his career, MGK noted that he's been waiting for this recognition for 10 years. "That was just last year's tweet," he said. "Those tweets have happened for 10 years, for sure."

Taking to Instagram after the announcement, MGK shared a carousel of photos and videos from the day -- including the moment he found out about the nomination with his fiancee, Megan Fox. "Call me what you want as long as it starts with 'grammy nominated' 🤘🏼 I LOVE YOU," he captioned the post.

With the closure that came from the nomination, MGK already has his sights set on another honor -- performing at the esteemed ceremony. "Yes, GRAMMYs. I will be performing at the GRAMMYs," he told ET.

The 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards will take place on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT and will broadcast and stream live on CBS and Paramount+. Follow along at ETonline.com for everything you need to get ready for music's biggest night, including how to watch, GRAMMY performers and more. Check out the full list of nominations here.

