Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly channeled rock 'n' roll royalty with their Halloween costumes. The pair threw it back to the '90s, dressing as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee for Friday's star-studded Casamigos Tequila Halloween party in Beverly Hills.

Modeling their fits after the former couple's looks at the 1995 grand opening party for the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Fox stunned in a two-tone pink and red latex mini dress, committing to the look with a bleached blonde wig, touting Anderson's signature pout and long, manicured nails.

MGK had the Mötley Crüe drummer's look on lock as well, wearing a white tank top that showed off his tattoos over a pair of black leather pants. Complete with some freshly smudged black eyeliner, the "Emo Girl" singer traded his bright blonde locks for a jet-black 'do, tucking in some black shades to his tank top as he held onto a lit cigarette.

Fox wasn't the only party guest to channel Anderson. Thanks to the popularity of the Hulu drama, Pam & Tommy, which told the story of the pair's whirlwind '90s romance and stolen private sex tape, Friday's spooktacular affair also saw Selling Sunset star, Emma Hernan, dressed as the actress' Baywatch character, C.J., wearing a red swimsuit.

Also in attendance Friday, were newlyweds Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari, who dressed as the late Anna Nicole Smith and her 90-year-old oil tycoon husband, J. Howard Marshall. Duhamel went full force with the look, rocking a bald head, old-age makeup and a walker. Mari, meanwhile, traded in her long brown hair for a short, blonde wig and black dress mini dress to pull off the part of Smith.

Rebel Wilson and her squad were also at the party, going all-in on the Barbiecore trend with their doll-like looks. Other highlights from the night included Wiz Khalifa as a nun, Tyga phoning home as E.T., and Kaia Gerber having a Matrix moment as Trinity.

