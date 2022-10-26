Machine Gun Kelly Wears Latex Corset Look, Attends Time100 Next Gala With a Fiery Megan Fox
Machine Gun Kelly Reveals Why He Already Calls Megan Fox 'Wife' …
Go Behind the Scenes of Zak Bagans' Murder House Investigation (…
Jason Momoa Bares His Butt During Fishing Trip
Megyn Kelly Grieves Sudden Death of Sister Suzanne at 58
'Sister Wives': Robyn and Meri Share How They Really Feel About …
Matthew Perry Recalls Going to Rehab After Filming Monica and Ch…
Actor Leslie Jordan Dead at 67
'The Voice': Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Go to War Against Ea…
'Sister Wives': Why Kody Prefers Robyn's House vs. Janelle's RV …
Kaley Cuoco Knows Tom Pelphrey Is the ‘Right Person’ as They Exp…
'Sister Wives': Kody 'Doesn't Want to See Christine Ever Again' …
Matthew Perry Reveals Why He Dumped Julia Roberts in the '90s
‘Sister Wives’: Watch Kody Brown Dance From His Controversial We…
Scott Disick Staying 'Out of Trouble' as Kourtney and Travis Fal…
'Sister Wives': Meri Left 'Lost' and 'Empty' After Kody Suggests…
'Sister Wives': Kody Admits He Lied to Christine About Custody L…
Angelina Jolie Enjoys Spelman College Homecoming With Daughter Z…
Kanye West’s Adidas Partnership Is Terminated Amid Anti-Semitic …
Machine Gun Kelly isn't afraid to go bold when it comes to his fashion. The 32-year-old "Emo Girl" singer hit the red carpet at the Time100 Next Gala in New York City on Tuesday night in an intense latex look.
Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, wore skin-tight black latex pants, a see-through corset top and black latex sleeves with gloves attached. He put his platinum blonde locks in a high-up top knot.
The Time100 Next roundup recognizes up-and-coming professionals who are changing the world across a wide variety of industries. In addition to Kelly, other entertainers included on the list were Keke Palmer, SZA, Joe Alwyn, Jack Harlow, Sadie Sink, Sydney Sweeney, Lily Collins and FKA Twigs.
Though Kelly walked the carpet alone, he brought his fiancée, Megan Fox, as his date to the soiree. The pair were seen walking to the event together with the 36-year-old actress wearing a metallic copper-colored strapless gown with a thigh-high slit. She also rocked fiery red hair and a bold merlot-colored lip.
In the car after the event, Kelly joked about his look on his Instagram Stories, saying in a video, "Colson Baker, third of my name, true descendant of Norweigan viking blood, protector of the realm of Cleveland, Ohio, the Blonde Don, Mr. Pink, Rap Jones Jr., Latex Larry."
He jokingly captioned the clip, "My House of Dragons intro catch me on season 2."
Fox and Kelly got engaged this past January. A source recently told ET that the couple are still going strong.
"They are doing so amazing as a couple and they pretty much worship the ground that each other walks on," the source said. "MGK is so involved with her kids and they absolutely adore him."
RELATED CONTENT:
Megan Fox Gives Machine Gun Kelly a Surprising Makeover on IG Live
Machine Gun Kelly, SZA, Joe Alwyn Among Stars on 'TIME 100 Next' List
Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly Cuddle Up in New Pics Amid Split Rumors